Musi Jan Andolan Rejects Land Surrender For TDR

HYDERABAD: Musi Jan Andolan (MJA), a coalition of civil society activists, environmental groups and residents from colonies including Dattatreya Colony, Karywell Homes, Sai Ram Nagar, Richmond Villas and Madhu Park Ridge, has strongly opposed the notification of land surrender in exchange for Transferable Development Rights (TDR). The group said it “collectively, unanimously, absolutely, and unequivocally” rejects the proposal.

The activists alleged that the government has maintained secrecy around maps relating to the Musi river boundary and buffer zones. They also objected to the Government Order issued on December 16, 2025, which exempted the Musi and related projects from the application of Chapters II and III of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013. According to them, this exemption removes the requirements of social impact assessment, public consultation and expert appraisal.

MJA contended that the project is neither a public purpose initiative nor aimed at ecological well-being of the river basin, but instead a mega real estate venture serving the profit interests of the State and private parties.

Later, individual colonies submitted written representations to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). Residents who met officials said they were informed that the government intends to proceed with the project and that property owners may have to part with their holdings “in the interest of future generations.”