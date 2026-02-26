Musi Gosa-BJP Bharosa: Party Demands Halt to Forced Demolitions

Hyderabad:Telangana BJP launched a ‘Musi Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ outreach today to console families to be affected by the state government’s Musi Riverfront Development Project, stressing that development must not come at the expense of the poor.

State president N. Ramchander Rao, accompanied by party leaders, toured Bapu Ghat and nearby areas in Langer Houz by garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. They toured affected areas including Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, sites near Lotus National School and Aditya Enclave, interacting with distraught residents who shared fears of homelessness due to the Musi Rejuvenation Project by the Congress government.



Many families, including women and the elderly, broke down recounting losses tied to the Gandhi Sarovar initiative under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration.



Stating that the BJP is not against the beautification of the Musi River, Rao stressed for cleanup of Musi through treatment plans, maintaining pollution-free atmosphere and free flow of drain water without any foul smell, but not at the cost of demolishing the structures outside buffer zones.



Rao said houses constructed in Aditya Enclave do not fall under buffer zone or FTL and alleged that houses and apartments built with all necessary permissions were being demolished. It appears the government is trying to destroy the homes of the poor to favour real estate businessmen.



Addressing the media, Rao condemned the demolitions of poor homes and jawans’ flats by HYDRAA as unjust, demanding an immediate halt. He cited Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar model, where no poor dwellings were razed and denied central government backing for the project, calling it a state-driven move favoring real estate lobbies. The party pledged sustained struggle for justice and firm solidarity with victims.