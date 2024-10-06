Musi Cleanup: MP Chamala Kiran Call for Farmer Cooperation

Hyderabad:Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has called upon the farmers to cooperate with the government to discuss Musi riverfront development. A special meeting was held on Saturday with the farmers and people of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda combined districts in Nagole under his chairmanship.

Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah, Thungathurthi MLA Mandula Samuel, former MP Madhu Yashki and several other leaders participated in the meeting.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “Previous governments have ignored the development of Musi. Now that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken up the initiative to clean up the river, the Opposition is misleading people with false allegations. Their conspiracies should be reversed”

“Musi river has a rich history. The river water is useful for agriculture, drinking, dairy and fishery purposes. But, Musi is polluted due to human error and right now, there is no condition to cultivate crops with the water," the Bhuvanagiri MP said. He added that Revanth Reddy was moving ahead with the aim of cleaning the Musi and filling it with Godavari water to provide irrigation water to the farmers.

Several leaders urged farmers to support the government in the cleaning and development of the Musi river.