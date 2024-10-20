Musheerabad fire personnel rescue pigeon stuck on metro bridge

HYDERABAD: In a memorable rescue act, Musheerabad fire station personnel rescued a pigeon that was stuck on the Hyderabad Metro Rail bridge. The humane act drew wholesome applause from the huge crowd gathered around. They watched the meticulous 30-minute rescue operation that was initiated by M.A. Jabbar, an officer from the Musheerabad fire station.

“We were alerted about the sorry plight of the bird by the control room, after they got a call from a person. The bird was stuck to a string near Pillar No. 1059 of Musheerabad metro station,” said SFO B Sudhakar.



The caller was identified as one Srinivas.



Jabbar told Deccan Chronicle, “Our team was intimated about the pigeon being stuck to a manja (kite flying thread). Along with the DRF team, we arrived at the spot. We all managed to get the pigeon to safety.”



Srinivas, DRF manager, said, “We tied four big wooden sticks together and a sharp metal hook to cut the thread. As soon as we cut the rope, we caught the bird and removed the thread that was stuck in its feathers. After we freed it, locals cheered and it felt great.”