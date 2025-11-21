 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Murmu to Inaugurate Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 in Hyderabad

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST

The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu

Murmu to Inaugurate Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 in Hyderabad
x
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam here on Friday.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will receive the president at Begumpet Airport here this afternoon. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.
On November 22, the President will attend the special session to commemorate the centenary birth celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Murmu offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday morning.


( Source : PTI )
Droupadi Murmu Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav rashtrapati nilayam 
India Southern States Telangana 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X