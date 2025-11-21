Murmu to Inaugurate Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam here on Friday.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will receive the president at Begumpet Airport here this afternoon. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

On November 22, the President will attend the special session to commemorate the centenary birth celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Murmu offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday morning.



