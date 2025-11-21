Murmu Opens Kala Mahotsav Celebrations

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu opened the second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad on Friday evening which will be a nine-day showcase of western India’s art, craft, music and food this year.

“In the first edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, people were introduced to the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. This time, we have an opportunity to witness and understand the rich cultural heritage of Western India,” she said.

Her speech circled back to the point that visitors would see a full sweep of traditions.

“Visitors will be able to have a glimpse of the folk culture of India’s western regions through handicrafts, dance, music, literature, and cuisine of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.”

She linked the event to larger efforts by the Union government to keep cultural practices alive for younger generations. “The government of India is taking several steps to connect people, especially our youth, with our cultural heritage,” she said, adding that exhibitions like the Kala Mahotsav create space for citizens from different parts of the country to understand one another.

She closed her remarks by saying she hoped that a large number of people would attend and enjoy the festival.

The President’s visit to Hyderabad began a few hours earlier when she landed at Begumpet and was received by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials. She will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the duration of the two-day official trip.

The Kala Mahotsav has been organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam in partnership with the Union ministries of culture, textiles and tourism. The exhibition stretches across the campus lawns and indoor halls that allows visitors to walk through displays of handloom traditions, music and folk performances, books and food stalls from the six western states and union territories.