Telangana

Murmu Gets Warm Welcome in Hyderabad

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 3:26 PM IST

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries accorded a warm reception to the President at Begumpet airport

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy receiving President Droupadi Murmu at Begumpet airport on Friday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu reached Hyderabad on Friday afternoon.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries accorded a warm reception to the President at Begumpet airport.

Murmu will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Friday.

The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

On November 22, the President will attend the special session to commemorate the centenary birth celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Murmu offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday morning.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
