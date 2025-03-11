Murmu appoints Prof. Srinivas as tribal varsity’s first Vice-Chancellor

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Prof. Lakshmi Srinivas Yedavalli as the first Vice-Chancellor of the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU). Prof. Srinivas is currently the Vice-Chancellor of the Hyderabad-based Arora Education and Research Academy (Arora University).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Prof. Srinivas said his priority was to make the Tribal University a centre of excellence for tribal studies. As the location of the university is strategically advantageous in tribal-dominated areas of the country, Prof. Srinivas said he would pursue twin objectives: launching job-oriented courses for the benefit of students and establishing the university as a knowledge hub for tribal studies in the country.

Besides launching job-oriented courses like B.Tech, BBA, and MBA, a course in tribal anthropology will be introduced in the coming days. This, he explained, would help empower students, strengthen the tribal community, and contribute to national development.

It currently offers undergraduate programmes, including a B.A. (Honours) in English and a B.A. (Honours) in Economics.

Prof. Srinivas started his academic career at Osmania University in 1992 and worked at University College for Women, Koti, until 2017. Later, he served as chairman of the Board of Studies for the english department at Osmania University, and Professor in the English department at the Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages. At present, he is also a member of the Board of Studies in the English department at the University of Hyderabad.

He will continue in office as Vice Chancellor of the University for a term of five years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The central university will be located in Mulugu district and 335.04 acres of land has been allocated for it. The university is being built at a cost of approximately Rs 900 crore.

