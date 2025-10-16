Murder Disguised As Sex: Wife, 5 Others Held In Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Police officials arrested six persons, including the victim’s wife and two other women, after a case initially registered as a suspicious death was confirmed to be a premeditated murder. They seized six mobile phones, sleeping pills, and BP tablets used in the crime from their possession in Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Police Commissioner Gouse Alam said the six accused were identified as Kathi Mounika, 29 (the victim’s wife), A. Sreeja, 32, P. Shiva Krishna, 27, D. Ajay, 28, N. Sandhya alias Radha, 39, and Nalla Devadas, 49, all residents of Saptagiri Colony, Karimnagar. The deceased was identified as Kathi Suresh, 36.

Investigations revealed that Mounika conspired with the others to kill her husband following a domestic dispute and an illicit affair. The murder was carefully planned to appear as a death during a sexual encounter.

Mounika, who had entered sex work nine months ago, developed an illicit relationship with Ajay. Unable to tolerate her husband’s constant harassment for money and acting on Ajay’s suggestion, she decided to eliminate him.

She discussed the plan with her relative and co-worker Sreeja, who introduced her to Shiva Krishna and Sandhya alias Radha, a medical agency owner and fellow sex worker. Together, they conspired to kill Suresh using medication.

Their first attempt involved mixing 15 Viagra pills into curry, but Suresh refused to eat it due to the smell. They then executed another plan on September 17, mixing sleeping pills in his drink before strangling him to death with Mounika’s sari.

After the murder, Mounika called her in-laws, falsely claiming that her husband had lost consciousness during a sexual act. Suresh was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police arrested all six accused and remanded them to judicial custody.