Munugode MLA Engages With Women on Free Travel in RTC Buses

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy boarded a bus arriving from Choutuppal at the Munugode RTC bus stand to gather feedback from women passengers regarding the state government's free travel facility on TGSRTC buses. His unexpected presence on the bus caught passengers by surprise. Rajagopal Reddy also asked the bus conductor about the number of women travelling on the bus.

Laughter erupted when one woman remarked that while they enjoyed free seating, men had to stand in the bus after purchasing tickets.

During his visit, Rajagopal Reddy announced plans for Munugode to be upgraded to a municipality, along with the construction of an integrated complex that will house offices of various departments. He also mentioned plans for a new vegetable and meat market in Munugode.