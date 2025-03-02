Munnuru Kapu leaders meet at VH residence

Hyderabad: New AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan reportedly inquired into the meeting of Munnuru Kapu leaders at the residence of senior party leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Satarday. She is likely to visit Hyderabad on Tuesday to interact with the senior TPCC leaders.

Hanumantha Rao said the meeting was held at his residence after Munnuru Kapu leaders approached him seeking a minister’s portfolio for the community.

"I informed them that I will take the issue to the Chief Minister's notice. The Munnuru Kapu leaders also asked me to conduct a public meeting inviting the Chief Minister as chief guest," Hanumantha Rao said.