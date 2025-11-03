Munnuru Kapu, Kapu Communities Extend Unanimous Support to Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

A massive community meeting, titled Munnuru Kapu–Kapu Athmeeya Sammelanam, was held at Majestic Gardens, Moosapet, in the presence of Telangana PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Adi Srinivas, and several senior Congress leaders including Shyam Mohan, Eeravathri Anil, Vinay, Akula Lalitha, KK Mahender Reddy, Gali Anil Kumar, Bomma Sriram Chakravarthi, Sattu Mallesh, Vasala Raju, Thumu Vinay Kumar, and Miryala Raghava Rao.

Speaking at the gathering, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Rahul Gandhi’s message for social justice has transformed into a mass movement, strengthening the fight for 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana. He said, “The entire nation is watching Telangana’s commitment to BC rights. The Congress Party has given leadership opportunities to BCs — something the BRS and BJP have failed to do.”

He recalled that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi once appointed BC leader Hanumanthu Rao as PCC Chief, emphasizing that Congress has a legacy of empowering BCs. Goud urged unity among BCs, stating that their strength lies in solidarity, not division.

He added, “If BCs unite, no one can stop us. Rahul Gandhi’s vision has inspired us to fight for equality. The Congress high command chose a BC candidate, Naveen Yadav, for Jubilee Hills because the BC slogan is now echoing strongly across the state.”

Mahesh Kumar Goud called on every member of the BC community to work collectively to ensure a massive victory for Naveen Yadav, asserting that his win would be a matter of pride and representation for all BCs.

He concluded, “The Jubilee Hills bypoll is a golden opportunity for BCs to show their strength. If Naveen Yadav wins with a huge majority, it will send a powerful message for BC empowerment in Telangana.”