Munneru River Recedes, Khammam Relieved

Nalgonda: Residents of Khammam heaved a sigh of relief as the water level in the Munneru river dropped to 7 feet on Friday. On Thursday, low-lying areas in the 51st and 52nd divisions were submerged due to the flooding of the Munneru river, prompting district authorities to evacuate residents to rehabilitation centres. The water level began receding gradually on Friday morning, and municipal sanitary workers started clearing mud and debris from the affected areas.

The delay in completing the retaining wall along the Munneru river once again led to flooding in Khammam city this monsoon season. The 17-kilometre retaining wall project was supposed to be completed before this monsoon, after last year’s heavy rains caused severe flooding. The state government had sanctioned ₹690 crore for the project to protect the city from future floods. However, only about 70 per cent of the work has been completed so far. Construction near Bonakal Road crossing, the Greenfield highway, and the railway line has reportedly slowed down progress.

B. Srinivas, a resident of Kaluva Vaddu, said the floods could have been prevented if the retaining wall had been completed on time. He urged district authorities to expedite the remaining works.

N. Yadagiri, a resident of Temple Town Colony, added that a check dam built across the Munneru river was also contributing to flooding in some colonies during heavy rains and called on irrigation officials to address the issue.