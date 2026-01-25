Municipalities Saw Rapid Growth Under Congress: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday said municipalities across the State had witnessed rapid development over the past two years after the Congress came to power.

Releasing the first list of Congress candidates for the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation elections, he announced Karnati Sunanda Karunakar Reddy as the party candidate for the 6th division, Julakanti Dhanalakshmi Srinivas for the 25th division, Kesani Venugopal Reddy for the 41st division and Gogula Ganesh for the 19th division.

Later, the minister launched the party’s municipal election campaign from Shanti Nagar in the 6th division of Nalgonda.

Addressing the gathering, Venkat Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government had failed to carry out any meaningful development in Nalgonda during its 10-year rule. He said development works gained momentum only after the Congress assumed office.

He stated that works worth about Rs 220 crore had been taken up in Nalgonda over the past two years. The pace of development would further accelerate if Congress candidates were elected as corporators from all 48 divisions in the upcoming elections, he said, adding that electing candidates of the ruling party would help secure more funds and faster execution of civic projects.

The minister said the upgradation of Nalgonda municipality into a municipal corporation by the Congress government would enable the city to receive increased financial assistance from both the Centre and the State. He expressed confidence that the Congress would retain control of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation in the forthcoming polls.