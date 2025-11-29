 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Municipal Worker Killed in Road Accident in Kukatpally

Telangana
29 Nov 2025 10:56 AM IST

Speeding car mows down worker while watering roadside trees

Municipal Worker Killed in Road Accident in Kukatpally
x
According to locals, the worker was watering roadside trees when the car, allegedly driven at high speed, rammed into him.

Hyderabad: A municipal worker died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony on Saturday morning.

According to locals, the worker was watering roadside trees when the car, allegedly driven at high speed, rammed into him. Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police reached the scene, registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted for postmortem, while efforts are underway to identify and take action against the accused driver.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kukatpally Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X