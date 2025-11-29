Municipal Worker Killed in Road Accident in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A municipal worker died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony on Saturday morning.

According to locals, the worker was watering roadside trees when the car, allegedly driven at high speed, rammed into him. Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police reached the scene, registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted for postmortem, while efforts are underway to identify and take action against the accused driver.