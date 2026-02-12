Municipal Polls - Kishan Reddy Says BJP Set For A Good Showing

HYDERABAD: Union minister and senior BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the BJP will put up a strong showing in all the municipalities and municipal corporations for which elections were held.

Speaking with reporters, Kishan Reddy said all the efforts of the Congress party, and its strong-arm methods of trying to enforce its will on people through a brute display of power, and police help, will fail. “They tried this in Makthal resulting in the death of our party candidate. They tried the same across the state today. The police have been a silent spectator in every case, and even today, watched silents as Congress leaders openly distributed money to voters near polling stations,” he said.

“Both the Congress, and the BRS, have seen the writing on the wall that the people are vexed with them and are ready to reject them. While there is tremendous opposition to the Congress among the public, for the BRS, it is a case of people not being supportive of that party. Both tried to buy votes but both will fail,” Kishan Reddy said.