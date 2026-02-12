Municipal Polls – Cong’s Intimidation Will Fail, BJP Set to Show Its Strength: Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said his party was confident of putting up a good strong performance in the municipal elections, and though the Congress used its power, and indulged in several excesses including targeting BJP workers and leaders, the BJP, despite such tactics by the ruling party, will emerge as a force to reckon win the municipal corporations across the state.

Addressing a press conference along with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Ramchander Rao said, “The atrocities perpetrated by the Congress resulted in the death by suicide by BJP candidate Erukala Mahadevappa in Makthal and we consider it a murder by the Congress.”

“The Congress now is scared of losing its presence among people and hence indulged in such tactics. We have been receiving reports of intimidation and attacks on our leaders and workers from across the state and thse incidents included attacks on houses of our workers. We have lodged several complaints with the state election commission on violations of the code and intimidatory tactics of the Congress,” he said. We have reports of BJP workers being targeted in Narayankhed, Sultanabad, Chennur, Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Khanapur, Sadashivpet, Yellampet, Wyra, Kothagudem, Nizamabad and in several other places, he added.

The BJP, he said, is confident that despite Congress using brute force and distributing money to voters, the people will reject its candidates and that the BJP will prove its strength in various municipalities. “It is unfortunate that despite our repeated complaints both to the SEC and the police on Congress’ actions, no steps have been taken against that party or its leaders and workers. We have doubts if the SEC is even functional in the state,” he said.

The Congress, he warned, will have to pay a price for its excesses, and called on BJP workers to stay strong and have confidence in the party leadership, which he stressed, will stand with them.