Municipal Polls: Congress Appoints Coordinators

Hyderabad: The Congress appointed coordinators for the 123 municipalities and corporations going to the polls on February 11, with key areas having more than one leader at the help.

While each of the Municipality has been allotted a lone coordinator on an average, the key corporations like Nizamabad have been designated

Former minister T. Jeevan Reddy, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, MLC Balmoor Venkat and Eravathri Anil Kumar, chairman of the Telangana Mineral Development Corporation have been appointed coordinators for the polls to the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

For the Karimnagar corporation, Warangal West legislator Naini Rajender Reddy and Warangal Lok Sabha contestant Dommati Sambaiah have been given the responsibilities. The Kothagudem corporation has been given three coordinators: Former MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, PCC vice-president S. Jagadishwar Rao and Khammam DCCB former director T. Brahmaiah.

Chief Whip and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy has been assigned Aliyabad and Yellampet along with other leaders under the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency. Other corporations assigned to key leaders include Nalgonda (M.R.G. Vinod Reddy), Mahbubnagar (J. Anirudh Reddy), Ramagundam (P. Satish Kumar) and Mancherial (Ganesh Narayanan).