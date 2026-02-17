 Top
Municipal Polls: Cong Appoints Observers

Telangana
17 Feb 2026 4:44 AM IST

MP R. Raghuram Reddy and MLAs N. Rajender Reddy and K.R. Nagaraju have been appointed for the contentious Thorrur civic body. Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah and MLA Gandra Satyanarayana will oversee the process at Jangaon and MLAs Balu Naik and Veerlapalli Shankar at Ibrahimpatnam.

Government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy and MLA K Premsagar Rao were appointed observers to Kagaznagar, and minister Md Azharuddin and MLA Sanjeeva Reddy for Zaheerabad.— DC Image

Hyderabad: The Congress on Monday appointed 17 leaders as observers to eight of the 11 municipalities, where indirect polling has been postponed. No observers were appointed for the polling at the Yellandu, Sultanabad and Dornakal civic bodies.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana were appointed for Kyathanpally; government Whip Aadi Srinivas and MLA Bhoopathi Reddy for Khanapur and MLAs P. Rammohan Reddy and Ganesh for Indresham.

Government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy and MLA K Premsagar Rao were appointed observers to Kagaznagar, and minister Md Azharuddin and MLA Sanjeeva Reddy for Zaheerabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
