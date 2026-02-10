Municipal Polls: BJP Candidate in Makthal Ends Life

Hyderabad: A BJP candidate Erukala Mahadevappa, who is contesting elections from ward VI in Makthal municipality in Narayanpet district, committed suicide due to alleged pressure from his rival to withdraw from elections.

The BJP has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress party were responsible for the tragic death of Mahadevappa, who hails from Scheduled Tribe family, who dared to stand up for democracy. His death has shaken the conscience of Telangana.

In a post on ‘X’, Telangana BJP State president N Ramchander Rao said, “I am on my way to Makthal to stand with the grieving family of Mahadevappa. Congress’ anti-tribal mindset is no secret. From opposing the election of Droupadi Murmu ji to intimidating a grassroots tribal leader, their contempt for tribal communities knows no limits.”

“Mahadevappa, a young Scheduled Tribe leader and BJP Ward-6 candidate, was subjected to sustained harassment and mafia-style intimidation by Congress leaders and their goons which is what drove the young Tribal leader to suicide,” the BJP said.