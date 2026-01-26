Municipal Elections Schedule Likely on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Election Commission (TSEC) is likely to announce the municipal elections schedule on Tuesday, paving the way for polls to seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities.

The government has indicated that the election process should be completed by February 15, with February 11 being considered a suitable date for polling. As per the established election procedure, polls are usually conducted within 15 days after the election notification is issued, and results are expected to be declared two days after the completion of polling.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini is expected to issue the notification after reviewing the preparedness for the polls at a video conference with the Chief Secretary, Director-General of Police, district collectors, superintendents of police and police commissioners.

Over the past few days, the TSEC has been holding a series of video conferences with district administrations of the erstwhile 10 combined districts to ensure uniform preparedness. The exercise began on January 20, and the final review meeting was held with the collectors of the erstwhile Rangareddy and Medak districts. The TSEC has scheduled separate interactions with general election observers and expenditure observers to streamline monitoring mechanisms and strengthen transparency in the conduct of elections.