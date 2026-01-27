Telangana: Municipal Elections on Feb 11; Results on Feb 13

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has released the election schedule for the elections to Municipalities and Municipal Corporations on Tuesday.

Elections will be conducted in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state. A total of 52.43 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these elections.

According to the notification issued by State Election Commissioner I. Rani Kumudini, the election process will begin with the issue of election notice and receipt of nominations on January 28. Nominations will be accepted by Returning Officers from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm.

The last date for filing nominations is January 30, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 31. The publication of the list of validly nominated candidates will also be done on the same day after scrutiny.

Candidates can file appeals against rejection of nominations on February 1, and disposal of appeals will be completed by February 2. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 3, and the final list of contesting candidates will be published after 3 pm on the same day.

Polling will be held on February 11 from 7 am to 5 pm. In case of re-poll, it will be conducted on February 12. Counting of votes will take place on February 13 from 8 am onwards, and results will be declared soon after the completion of counting.

The Commission has directed election officials to ensure smooth conduct of the polls and adherence to the election schedule.