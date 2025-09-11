Mumbai Cops Nab 2 Brothers for Stealing INSAS Rifle from Navy

Adilabad: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two brothers from Penchikalpet on charges of stealing an INSAS rifle from the Indian Navy in Mumbai. One of the accused, Rakesh, is employed in the Navy. The duo has been identified as Rakesh and Umesh.

As part of the investigation, Mumbai police came to Penchikalpet with the cooperation of the local police, arrested the brothers, and took them to Mumbai on September 10.

According to Komaram Bheem Asifabad superintendent of police Kanthilal Patil, Dubbala Rakesh (22) of Elukapalli village, Penchikalpet, joined the Navy as a constable in 2023. He served in Mumbai until February 2025 before being transferred to Ernakulam, Kerala.

Police said Rakesh, with the help of his brother Umesh, gained entry into a Navy centre in Mumbai, stole an INSAS rifle, three magazines, and four live rounds from the sentry post, and brought them to their native village in Penchikalpet, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

SP Patil noted that stealing a weapon from the Navy is a grave crime and appealed to the public to alert police if they come across suspicious persons in their locality. He also appreciated Kagaznagar Rural CI Kumara Swamy and Penchikalpet SI Anil Kumar for their cooperation with the Mumbai police.