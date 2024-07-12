Mumbai cops arrest Karimnagar man in financial fraud

Karimnagar: The Mumbai East Region Cyber Crime police on Thursday arrested a person from Karimnagar and took him into custody in connection with a financial fraud case.

Based on a complaint lodged by a victim in March, the Mumbai police officials using advanced technology found that the seven members of the accused person had bank accounts in the name of a welfare trust in a private bank in Karimnagar city.

They opened bank accounts in the name of Mandani Impad Poor Welfare Trust by claiming themselves as the members of the trust with various positions like president, secretary and treasurer, according to police.

It is learnt that Mumbai police officials, who reached Karimnagar on Thursday evening, nabbed three persons and took up an investigation. Of the three persons, they took one who was identified as Farooq Ahmed, 40, a resident of Subashnagar into their custody and questioning him.

The Mumbai police launched a massive manhunt to nab the absconding persons including a woman. They also contacted the bank officials to get complete details of the accused persons.