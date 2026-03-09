Mulugu Will Transform into Swachh Municipality: First Chairperson Chandrakala

WARANGAL: The historic town of Mulugu, often called the gateway to the forest region, has recently reached a significant milestone by attaining municipality status. Though it had already been serving as a district headquarters while still a gram panchayat, the town held its first-ever municipal elections after its official transition into a municipality on June 2, 2025. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the newly elected and first municipal chairperson, Chintanippula Chandrakala, spoke about her vision to transform Mulugu into a ‘Swachh Municipality’ and the challenges of upgrading infrastructure for its 16,533 residents.

DC: What is your primary vision for the town’s administration?

Chintanippula Chandrakala: My vision is to make Mulugu a shining example of urban development while preserving its unique identity. With the support of panchayat raj minister Seethakka, I aim to provide people-centric governance. We want every resident to feel the difference of living in a municipality through improved services and greater accessibility to the administration.

DC: Sanitation appears to be a major challenge, with garbage and meat waste being dumped in the open. What is your action plan?

Chandrakala: Sanitation is at the top of my agenda. We will implement a robust door-to-door garbage collection system to prevent waste from being dumped along roadsides. I will personally visit wards to monitor cleanliness. Our goal is to transform Mulugu into a ‘Swachh Mulugu’ by eliminating dump sites and addressing the pig and mosquito menace through regular desilting and sanitation drives.

DC: Mulugu faces a unique challenge where sewage and rainwater often mix and flow into the historic Ramappa Lake and Bandarupalli tank. Do you have a long-term solution?

Chandrakala: This is a serious environmental concern. We are preparing a plan to set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) on both sides of the town to ensure that treated water, not sewage, enters our water bodies. We are also drafting a comprehensive master plan for the town’s growth. To make this process inclusive, we will soon appoint a development advisory committee to involve citizens in decision-making.

DC: Residents in colonies like Lakshminagar and Sai Nagar have complained about poor roads and the lack of streetlights. How do you plan to address these issues?

Chandrakala: I am aware that the internal infrastructure is currently inadequate. Many new colonies still depend on mud roads. We will prioritise the construction of CC (cement concrete) roads and drainage systems. At present, tenders are under process for works worth ₹40 crore sanctioned during the panchayat stage and an additional ₹15 crore released after the town became a municipality. We are also planning to engage a specialised agency to survey narrow 18-foot roads and propose widening them to improve traffic flow.

DC: Drinking water supply remains irregular in areas such as Weavers Colony and Madhavaraopalli. How will you address this issue?

Chandrakala: The existing tank capacity is insufficient for the growing population, which has crossed 16,000 after the merger of surrounding villages. We are preparing a plan to increase storage capacity and ensure a more reliable water supply. Our aim is to move away from direct borewell pumping towards a filtered and regulated supply system.

DC: Finally, the monkey and stray dog menace has become a safety concern for residents. How does the council plan to tackle this?

Chandrakala: It is indeed a serious problem. I have already brought this to the notice of minister Seethakka. We plan to coordinate with the forest department to safely relocate monkeys to deeper forest areas where water facilities are available. We are also considering sterilisation programmes to control the stray dog population. I will soon hold a review meeting with officials to find a permanent solution.

