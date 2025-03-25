Mulugu sets up cooling centres, water points to beat heat

WARANGAL: In response to the extreme heatwave, district collector T.S. Diwakar has launched a series of initiatives to provide relief for both the public and wildlife across Mulugu district.

Under his direction, 360 water troughs have been installed in various parts of the district to ensure access to drinking water for animals, birds, and monkeys. These troughs, made from plastic tubs and other containers, aim to support wildlife during the intense summer conditions.

To safeguard residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health issues, the district administration has established 210 cooling centres. These centres, set up at key locations in every Gram Panchayat, offer shelter and drinking water, helping prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

District panchayat officer Dev Raj, who is overseeing the efforts, said that these initiatives are part of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the effects of the severe heatwave on both humans and animals. Authorities are urging the public to make full use of these facilities and stay hydrated during peak heat hours.