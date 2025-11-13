Mulugu Set For Major Tourism Boost, Says Minister Seethakka

WARANGAL: Public welfare and development are like the two eyes of the government, and the government is giving special focus to the all-round development of Mulugu district, particularly to enhance its status as a major tourism destination, said panchayat raj minister Seethakka.

The minister, along with district collector T.S. Diwakar, laid the foundation stone for island development works costing ₹13 crore at Ramappa Lake in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said the project, jointly funded by the Central and State governments, will develop seven acres of the 20-acre island in the lake. It will include the installation of a large Shiva idol and the creation of a natural setting suitable for yoga, prayer, and Shiva Tandava performances. She assured that the work will be executed to withstand high water levels in the lake.

She highlighted several other ongoing projects in the district, including renovation work at the Unesco-recognised Ramappa Temple, completion of the nearby auditorium, and construction of the Hampi Theatre near Incharla village at a cost of ₹35 crore to promote handicrafts.

Development works are also underway at various locations, including the creation of new islands at Laknavaram Lake in Govindaraopet mandal, reconstruction of the Sammakka and Saralamma platforms at Medaram, development of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Mallur in Mangapet mandal, and installation of bridges at Bogatha Waterfall to allow tourists to walk beneath the cascading water.

Seethakka said special measures have been taken to improve education, healthcare, and tourism since the Congress government came to power, contrasting it with what she described as a lack of development under the previous BRS government over the past decade.

She noted that construction of the Young India School building is underway with an outlay of ₹125 crore. A village park and an oil manufacturing company are also planned near the school site, she added.

The minister expressed confidence that Mulugu district will soon emerge as a leader in development in the state and sought cooperation from all sections of society for the ongoing works, which she said are aimed at benefiting future generations.