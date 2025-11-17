Mulugu Launches Milk Scheme for Anganwadi Kids

WARANGAL: A new pilot project to distribute 100 ml of milk daily to preschool children aged 3 to 6 years was officially launched in Anganwadi centres across Mulugu district on Monday by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, district collector T.S. Divakar and ITDA project officer Chitra Mishra.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said the initiative aims to build a “Malnutrition-Free Telangana,” noting that the government’s primary goal is to ensure the health and well-being of underprivileged children. She said young children are “equal to gods” and must be cared for by Anganwadi teachers as their own. Mulugu district was selected for the pilot because of its high population of children from economically weaker families.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the Anganwadi system to match corporate-level schools. She affirmed that the new administration is dedicated to fulfilling its promises to Anganwadi teachers, including recent salary hikes and sari distribution.

She added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken several measures to enhance Anganwadi centres, including issuing a Government Order (GO) that ensures job opportunities for the children of Anganwadi teachers who die unexpectedly.

Seethakka instructed teachers to perform their duties diligently so that the centres earn the public’s trust. She directed teachers to inspect food served daily and immediately report anything that could cause illness. She also asked Anganwadi administrators to hold regular meetings with parents to strengthen transparency and community engagement.

The minister addressed other key social welfare issues as well. She unveiled posters for Child Rights Week and stressed the need for CDPOs, supervisors and Anganwadi teachers to work actively to protect child rights and prevent child marriages.

Marking Elder Persons’ Week, she warned against neglecting parents. She announced that the property of children found guilty of neglecting their parents would be seized and transferred back to the elderly.

District collector Divakar expressed happiness that Mulugu was chosen for the pilot programme, assuring that steps would be taken to provide adequate toys and nutritious food in all Anganwadi centres. He urged officials and the community to show initiative in ensuring children receive proper nutrition and support.