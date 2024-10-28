 Top
Mulugu Constable Faces Legal Action Over Engagement Refusal

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Oct 2024 4:39 PM GMT
Representational Image for engagement. (Photo: X)
Warangal: Mulugu district constable K. Vinay was booked for refusing to marry a girl after their engagement, following a complaint by her parents. The complaint was booked with the Kakatiya University police in Hanamkonda on Monday.
According to the complaint, the family of the girl had performed the engagement ceremony with Vinay, native of Vangapahad of Hasanparthy mandal, after promising to pay Rs 20 lakh. They reportedly paid Rs 1 lakh in advance. After a few days, on October 23, Vinay sent a message to the girl’s family that he was in love with another girl and did not want to marry the victim.
The elders of both families tried to persuade Vinay. When he refused to the victim, her father lodged a complaint with the police.


Constable Marriage Engagement Mulugu Vangapahad 
India Southern States Telangana 
