Multiple Users Register as Makers of Wakf Properties

Hyderabad:Multiple applications and duplicate entries have emerged during the registration of Waqf-by-user properties on the UMEED portal, with several individuals applying as ‘makers’ for a single institution.

According to the figures available on Tuesday, a total of 45,907 Waqf properties had been approved. Details of 3,901 institutions were initiated for entry by makers, while 5,466 cases were pending with the checker and 2,102 were pending at the approver level. As many as 5,979 properties were rejected by the checker or approver and remained pending with the maker.



According to Telangana Waqf Board elected member Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, errors in applications and repeated entries were largely attributed to lack of awareness despite the Board conducting awareness programmes for custodians, Waqf-by-user applicants, mutawallis and committees on the process of becoming qualified makers.



He said there were several instances of two to three individuals applying as ‘makers’ for the same institution, requiring detailed scrutiny before the data could be moved to the checker and approval stage as Waqf-by-user data was not available with the Board.



The Board has completed the maker, checker and approval process for gazette-notified institutions that fall under its direct responsibility. A detailed examination of these institutions was undertaken, including verification of survey forms, title deeds and gazette records.

With the deadline for property registration ending on Thursday and discrepancies continuing, the Telangana State Waqf Board approached the Waqf Tribunal seeking a three-month extension to complete the process. The Board said property information was being uploaded only after verification and approval.

"We could not complete the exercise as the Urdu record room at the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration was closed. It is not yet opened and the documents are not available to the custodians and Waqf Board," he said.

Waqf Board chairman Azmatullah Husseini urged stakeholders to upload correct documents, stating that custodians would be responsible once the process was completed.