Multiple Hyderabad Food Establishments Cited for Safety Lapses

Hyderabad: Food safety inspections found Bal Kishan Milk Bhandar in Begum Bazaar to be operating without a valid FSSAI license or registration. Food handlers lacked hairnets and gloves, while dairy products like malai and milk were uncovered and surrounded by houseflies.

Additionally, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were absent. The FBO was also packing loose milk without labeling it with use-by dates.

Simrats Dhaba was found operating with an FSSAI registration certificate instead of the required state licence. The premises had open dustbins, greasy and untidy exhaust fan areas, and improperly labelled snack seasoning bottles.

Food handlers were not wearing hairnets, gloves, or aprons, and the premises lacked insect-proof screens. The absence of medical fitness certificates and pest control records was noted.

At Jodhpur Mithai Ghar, food handlers were not wearing the required protective gear. Sweets and savouries were displayed without preparation and use-by dates. The establishment failed to produce medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records.

Shyam Singh Chat Bhandar was using an FSSAI registration certificate instead of the required state licence, despite exceeding sales limits. Inspectors observed a rat infestation near the food preparation area and synthetic food colours being used in masala water for pani puri.

Food handlers lacked protective gear, and food articles were improperly stored. The premises also had open dustbins and houseflies, with no pest control records or medical fitness certificates available.

Authorities have issued notices to all four establishments, and further actions are pending.