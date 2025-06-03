Multiple Hurdles Stall Bachupally Flyover

Hyderabad: The construction of the Bachupally flyover in Hyderabad, intended to ease traffic from Miyapur to Bollaram, has been plagued by delays stemming from administrative hurdles, utility shifting, and funding gaps. Initiated to boost connectivity in the fast-growing Bachupally region, the project has fallen far behind its original timeline.

“The traffic here is unbearable, especially during office hours. We’ve been waiting for years for the flyover to be completed,” said Ravi Kumar, a resident and daily commuter from Nizampet. “We see machines and workers on site, but the pace of work is very slow. It feels like it’s never-ending,” added Suresh, an auto driver at Bachupally X Roads. “We understand that elections caused delays, but the road conditions have become dangerous. There have been many near-accidents,” said Mahesh Goud, an IT employee from Mallampet.

Commuters across Bachupally, Mallampet and Nizampet report prolonged travel times during peak hours. Incomplete stretches and narrow diversions have led to regular traffic snarls, vehicle breakdowns, and rising road safety concerns. Many parts of the construction site lack proper barricades and signage. Potholes and uneven surfaces continue to endanger two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

The primary reason for the delay was land acquisition, which alone took over two years. Several properties along the alignment needed clearance and prolonged legal formalities extended the pre-construction phase. The relocation of water pipelines took another three months, halting progress in several sections. This phase required coordination with various departments to ensure continued water supply to nearby colonies.

Utility shifting proved even more time-consuming. Moving underground cables and other infrastructure took over five months due to the complexity of identifying and securing utility lines. The shifting of electrical poles was further postponed due to the state and Rajya Sabha MP elections. Officials noted that power outages during this phase could have disrupted election operations. Consequently, electrical infrastructure remained untouched through the election season, causing another round of delay.

Funding constraints at different stages also hampered procurement and slowed contractor mobilisation, affecting the overall consistency of construction. According to officials, civil works have now resumed after a three-year hiatus. “The expected completion date for the flyover is by the end of the current calendar year,” said the executive city planner. Once completed, the Bachupally flyover is expected to significantly decongest traffic in this high-growth corridor of Hyderabad.