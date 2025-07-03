Multidisciplinary Approach Must: TSCHE Chief

Hyderabad: A multidisciplinary approach is no longer optional but essential to prepare students for an increasingly complex world, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. Balakishta Reddy said on Wednesday. He called for urgent curriculum reform to align higher education with contemporary realities.

“Problems today don’t come neatly packaged within the boundaries of a single subject,” he noted. “Students need to be trained to think across disciplines to lead meaningful, successful lives.” He urged institutions to revisit course structures in the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP), which he said reflects global transformations and rapid technological shifts.

Prof. Reddy was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day national conference on Multi-Disciplinary Dialogue and Discourse in Arts and Social Sciences, organised by the Arts College, Osmania University. Drawing from his own academic experience, he said interdisciplinary teaching methods had already shown positive outcomes in institutions he had worked with.

The conference, the first of its kind in its multidisciplinary scope at the college, saw participation from over 600 delegates. Principal Prof. C. Kaseem noted that 19 of the 20 invited national experts presented papers. “This kind of exposure, where students get to hear ideas beyond their core subjects, is not common, but it’s essential,” he explained.

Prof. B. Sudhakar Reddy, director, ICSSR, who attended as guest of honour, said forums like these not only elevate academic standards but also sharpen students’ perspectives. He assured continued support from ICSSR through research grants and project funding.

Prof. Syed Talat Sultana, dean of arts, Osmania University, described the conference as a transformative experience for students. “It’s opened up new ways of thinking. I hope we can have more such opportunities in the future,” she said. Dr Sangeetha Bhamidipati, one of the speakers, remarked, “When students begin to see how everything connects, that’s when education truly comes alive.”

The event featured speakers including Prof. Sushant Kumar Mishra, Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana, Prof. G. Srinivas Reddy, Prof. Ramesh, Prof. Shailendra, Dr Grace Sunitha, Dr Sudarshan Pasupuleti and others, covering subjects such as history, literature, sociology, development studies and public policy. The conference drew active participation from deans, vice principals, faculty, non-teaching staff and students across departments.