Multi-Faith Shrines Planned Along Musi River

Hyderabad: The state government has envisioned the ambitious Musi rejuvenation project not merely as a riverfront development effort but also as a platform to promote communal harmony. The government’s presentation on the project on Friday described the initiative as a “secular connect”, featuring the construction of religious places representing multiple faiths along the course of the river.

A temple is planned at Manchirevula, a mosque at Puranapul, a gurudwara at Gowliguda and a church at Nagole. The idea is to symbolically reflect Hyderabad’s long-standing tradition of religious coexistence and cultural diversity while developing the riverfront.

The project also seeks to integrate heritage tourism with community and cultural spaces along the river corridor. Several historic landmarks along the Musi river and its basin will be linked under the initiative, creating a heritage circuit that showcases Hyderabad’s rich past.

The sites proposed to be covered include the Qutb Shahi tombs, Golconda fort, Taramati Baradari, the Shri Veerabhadra Swami Devalayam at Rajendranagar, the High Court, Puranapul, Government City College, the historic British Residency building now housing Koti Women’s University, Osmania General Hospital, Charminar and Macca Masjid.

According to the presentation, the World Monuments Fund India was providing support for the initial assessment of six heritage structures as part of the project, which aims to combine river rejuvenation with heritage conservation and tourism development.