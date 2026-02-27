Muktyala Lift Scheme to be Completed by September: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said the Mahatma Gandhi Muktyala Branch Canal Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed by September and irrigation would be provided to 45,000 acres in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency of Suryapet district.

After inspecting the works, the minister said land acquisition of 108 acres had been completed at a cost of Rs 53 crore. The project, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,642 crore, is designed to provide irrigation to 53,000 acres and drinking water to 23 villages in three mandals of the constituency.

He said the scheme would also address drinking water needs in nine villages in Mattampally mandal, five in Chinthalapalem mandal and nine in Mellacheruvu mandal. Four 16 MW pump sets would be installed to lift water from a depth of 160 metres. A 33/11 KV substation would be set up to ensure power supply to the pumps.

The minister stated that irrigation benefits would be extended to farmers in the coming rabi season and that around 19,295 farmers in Huzurnagar constituency would benefit from the project.

Earlier, he inspected works at the model housing colony at Ramaswamygutta in Huzurnagar town. He said infrastructure including drinking water supply, electricity, CC roads and drainage was being developed in the colony. He added that the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the housing colony in the second week of March.