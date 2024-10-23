Mukarram Jah’s son seeks partition of Nizam properties

Hyderabad:Alexander Azam Jah, the second son of the last titular Nizam Mukarram Jah, from his second wife Helen Ayesha Simmons, filed a case in the city civil court at Nampally demanding a share in the ancestral properties.

Alexander questioned the legality of the succession of Azmet Jah as the new head of the Nizam’s family. He demanded one-third share in all income generated from the properties under the control of Azmet Jah and his mother Esra Birgen, the first wife of Mukarram Jah. He also demanded a partition of the real estate, as well as the jewellery and the rare artefacts.



In the case filed in the civil court, Alexander was titled the petitioner while Azmet Jah, his sisters Shekhar Jah, Niloufer Elif Jah, his mother Esra Birgen and Indian Hotels Company Ltd. were marked as the defendants.



Alexander alleged that he had learnt from his sources that Azmet Jah and his mother “transferred” huge amounts of funds from various trusts and properties “with a view to deprive the plaintiff of his rightful inheritance.”



He also stated that as per the Shariah Law, the properties of Mukarram Jah should be divided between his four surviving children, with him and Azmet Jah entitled to 2/6th (or 1/3rd) of the shares each, but he has not been given any part of share including the clothes of his father and the copies of the Quran which he has asked for.



Mukarram Jah married Helen Ayesha Simmons in Australia after divorcing his first wife Esra Birgen. He further married Manolya Onur, Jameela Boularous and Ayesha Orchedi. He died in 2023 in Turkey, and was given a state funeral in Hyderabad four days later.