Muharram Starts With Prayers

Hyderabad:Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar and a period of solemn reflection for Muslims worldwide, began on Friday with congregational prayers. Worshippers gathered to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, whose sacrifice at Karbala is commemorated throughout the month.

More than 700 ashoorkhanas (mourning halls) across the city installed their ceremonial ‘Alam’ soon after the moon was sighted. Special prayers and “majlis” sermons were held from early morning, drawing participants from different faiths who traditionally join Muharram observances in Hyderabad.



In Old City, Noor Khan Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Dar-ul-Shifa, Alijah Kotla and Hussaini Alam have the most ashoorkhanas, many centuries old. At the Badshahi Ashoorkhana, Madina Centre, prayers will be conducted at 7.30 pm for the first 10 days. A community langar (kitchen) will serve meals daily.



At the Ashoorkhana Ibadat Khana, Dar-ul-Shifa, the Alam-e-Mubarak was installed by Maulana Syed Waheeduddin Hyder Jaffery Akhbari. Night prayers begin at 10.30 pm. At the Bibi-ka-Alawa (Dabeerpura) and Aza Khana-e-Zehra, worshippers donned black clothes, a traditional sign of mourning, while majlis sessions recount the events of Karbala.



The Dawoodi Bohra sect marked Ashara Mubarak, 10 days of intense mourning and reflection. Religious scholars led sermons in Secunderabad with about 11,000 persons in attendance, and in Hyderabad with 10,000 people.



Organisers, including the Sardar Markazi Serate Zehra Committee, anticipate large gatherings throughout the first 10 days. Muharram activities will continue city-wide until Ashura, the 10th day of the month, when processions and additional majlis gatherings culminate the period of mourning.