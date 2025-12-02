MSMU Flags Stalled Promotions After GHMC Merger

Hyderabad: The Municipal Sahakar Mazdoor Union, affiliated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc), highlighted the issue of stalled promotions for GHMC employees and fears of career setbacks after the merger of 27 neighbouring local bodies with the corporation.

The team led by Intuc president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, former MP, met with GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan and submitted a detailed memorandum asking the administration to protect staff from losing their advancement opportunities.

The memorandum sought immediate promotions from Class IV cadres up to assistant municipal commissioner and resolution of pending transfer requests. It also called for health cards or medical insurance up to ₹15 lakh, 200-square-yard housing sites for staff, and ₹26,000 monthly remuneration for contract and outsourcing workers. Officials said the commissioner noted the demands and assured the delegation of administrative review.

The Intuc delegation included B. Jhanak Prasad, chairman of the Telangana Minimum Wages Advisory Committee, and R.D. Chandrashekar, general secretary of Telangana Intuc, along with union leaders.