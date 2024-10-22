MSF secretary reiterates his complaints against JNTU ex-VC

Hyderabad:The Telangana unit of the Madiga Students Federation (MSF) has accused unidentified individuals of forging a letter to retract his previous corruption complaints made against former JNTU vice chancellor Katta Narsimha Reddy to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Dharma Srikanth, state secretary of MSF Telangana, stated that his signature was forged on the letter, which falsely claimed he had withdrawn his allegations regarding Narasimha Reddy’s misuse of power and financial irregularities.



In an official letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Srikanth has requested swift action to investigate this forgery, calling it a “disgraceful act.”



“It is shameful that someone has gone to the extent of forging my signature to mislead the CMO and cover up the corruption complaints against Narasimha Reddy. My original complaint still stands, and I am urging the authorities to take immediate action against this forgery,” he told Deccan Chronicle.



The complaints against Narasimha Reddy, VC at JNTU from 2021 to 2024, concern accusations of siphoning off of funds meant for the benefit of poor students.



According to Srikanth, Narasimha Reddy, along with his associates, allegedly engaged in activities that financially hurt the university.



“Despite being ineligible for another term as vice-chancellor due to age restrictions, he has been spending crores and leveraging his contacts to regain the position. He has been lobbying hard to re-enter the university administration, including nominating his allies on the search committee,” Srikanth alleged.



The recent circulation of news reports mentioning Narasimha Reddy’s name as a frontrunner for the VC’s position has only added fuel to the speculation that he is making a strong push for his return. According to MSF, Reddy’s supporters within the university have even started campaigning on his behalf, spreading the message that he could return as VC soon.



“We are not backing down from our original demands. A complete inquiry into Narasimha Reddy’s alleged financial misappropriations is necessary before any new appointments are made in the university. This forged letter was an attempt to derail that investigation,” Srikanth said.