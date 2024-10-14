MSDE partners with Meta for AI Assistant in Skill India Mission

Hyderabad: National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Hyderabad was among the five institutes of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) that will partner with Meta today for the launch of two key initiatives.



The two key initiatives are - an AI Assistant for the Skill India Mission and establishing five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) located at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Chennai and Kanpur.

Commenting on the partnership, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, “Our mission at the Ministry is to empower India’s youth with the skills they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

“By integrating technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and mixed reality into the Skill India ecosystem, we are democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies enabling personalized learning pathways for the youth of the country. Our partnership with Meta today is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” he said.

Under this partnership, an innovative AI-chatbot powered by Meta’s open-source Llama model will be developed, which will enhance the learner experience on the Skill India Digital (SID) Portal.

The chatbot, which will be integrated into the SID Portal, offers 24/7 assistance to users, enabling quick discovery of course information, interactive question and answers for course content, and access to lecture summaries and relevant videos for revision.

Available over WhatsApp, the chatbot will support English, Hindi, and Hinglish, along with voice capabilities, making it more accessible to a diverse range of users across India. In addition, users can search for specific course topics, find skilling centers, explore job listings based on location and interest, and receive tailored feedback for continuous improvement.

The chatbot will also provide valuable analytics to the MSDE to further optimize the platform. Sarvam AI, the technical partner for the AI assistant project, will be responsible for the development and deployment of the chatbot, which will be piloted over a six-month period.

By making Meta's open-source AI models accessible to India's AI ecosystem, it envisages a collaborative e-governance framework for adoption of impactful AI solutions with potential for catalyzing large scale socio-economic transformation in line with India’s AI Mission.

Further, these five CoEs at NSTIs will equip learners and instructors with the latest VR technology to learn and enhance existing skills in a safe, immersive and engaging environment. The partnership on AI assistant aims to streamline information access, improve learning outcomes and provide students with seamless support through an intuitive digital interface.

The five CoEs will also provide realistic simulations, improve engagement and increase accessibility to skill development training. Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India, said, “At Meta, we are committed to leveraging frontier technologies like AI, VR and MR to create meaningful impact for the economic development of India. These partnerships with the MDSE are a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between technology and education.”

“Through the integration of advanced technologies like Open-Source Llama we aim to empower not just the students, but also educators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital-first world.”

The Skill India Digital Portal has become a cornerstone of the nation’s skilling ecosystem, with millions of students accessing courses aimed at improving their employability. With the launch of the AI chatbot, MSDE and Meta are taking a significant step forward in revolutionizing how students interact with course content and prepare for the future.

Further, Skillveri, the technical partner for establishing the CoEs, will provide cutting-edge VR and MR resources, curriculum, and trained professionals to equip learners and instructors with the latest technology, enabling immersive and interactive learning experiences.