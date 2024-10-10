MRPS activists protest at DIOC

Nizamabad:Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) activists staged a protest at the District Offices Integrated Complex (DIOC) on Wednesday, alleging injustice to the Madiga community in the recent teachers' recruitment. The protesters, led by MRPS district president Sarikela Poshetty Madiga, raised slogans against the state government and expressed their dissatisfaction.

The group began their protest by garlanding the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Gouthamnagar before marching to the DIOC, displaying black flags as a sign of protest. Sarikela Poshetty Madiga criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, stating that while he had welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on the classification of Scheduled Castes and promised to implement it in Telangana, the recruitment of teachers without SC classification has adversely affected the Madiga community.