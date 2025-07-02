MRO Arrested For Accepting Rs 10,000 Bribe

Hyderabad: A mandal revenue officer (MRO) B. Nagarjuna in Rangareddy district, was arrested by the sleuths of Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Tuesday, in connection with a bribery case. Nagarjuna was caught accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000, through an individual named Yadagiri, whom the complainant had sent to the accused officer for doing him a favour. The bribe was demanded to register 22 guntas of agricultural land, in the name of the complainant, his brothers and sons. The property was in the name of the complainant’s mother.

Following the arrest of Nagarjuna, several villagers assembled at the MRO’s office in the night and rejoiced the incident. They burst firecrackers in front of the office and thanked the ACB officials for arresting him on graft charges. Former sarpanch of Talakondapally village, T. Jyothaiah, confirmed Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday that those affected by the MRO had a major relief after his arrest.

“I personally spoke to the MRO and brought to his notice the information related to bribe allegations against him doing rounds among the villagers and cautioned him. However, he did not pay attention to my advice and landed in trouble,” he recalled.