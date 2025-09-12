MRDCL Fixes Boundaries For Esa, Musi Rivers

The MRDCL has already invited agencies to fix a precast concrete boundary stones on both these rivers and prestressed vibrated concrete pedestal of size 200 x 200 x 1,800 mm.

Recently, the state government has issued strict new guidelines prohibiting construction activities within 50 metres of the Musi and Esa riverbanks to prevent unplanned development and preserve the ecological integrity of these river corridors. “This will be one of the most important steps of the Musi rejuvenation. Uncontrolled development near riverbanks has environmental risks and will create hurdles in future,” said an official.