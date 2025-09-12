 Top
MRDCL Fixes Boundaries For Esa, Musi Rivers

Telangana
Nabinder Bommala
12 Sept 2025 10:56 PM IST

Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has proposed to fix boundary on Esa river boundary and buffer (both sides) for 9.20 km from Himayatsagar to Gandhi Sarovar.

Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has proposed to fix boundary on Esa river boundary and buffer (both sides) for 9.20 km from Himayatsagar to Gandhi Sarovar. Another boundary will be fixed on Musa River boundary and buffer (both sides) for 11.8 km from Osmansagar (Gandipet) to Gandhi Sarovar.

The MRDCL has already invited agencies to fix a precast concrete boundary stones on both these rivers and prestressed vibrated concrete pedestal of size 200 x 200 x 1,800 mm.

Recently, the state government has issued strict new guidelines prohibiting construction activities within 50 metres of the Musi and Esa riverbanks to prevent unplanned development and preserve the ecological integrity of these river corridors. “This will be one of the most important steps of the Musi rejuvenation. Uncontrolled development near riverbanks has environmental risks and will create hurdles in future,” said an official.


