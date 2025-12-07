MPs Urged to Ensure Protection for NRIs

Hyderabad: Mandha Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the government’s NRI advisory committee, urged members of Parliament from the state to ensure that Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025 contained strong protection for Indian migrant workers.

During their four-day visit to New Delhi, Bheem Reddy and NRI advisory committee member Chennamaneni Srinivas Rao met MPs D.K. Aruna, K.R. Suresh Reddy, Dr Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Dr Kadiyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

They submitted detailed representations on issues faced by Indian emigrants, especially those working in the Gulf countries and said that the new Bill, which aims to regulate overseas employment and improve support systems, must clearly safeguard the rights, safety, and welfare of workers going abroad.

They highlighted long-standing concerns such as contract violations, lack of grievance redressal, and exploitation by recruitment agents. They requested that the Bill include strict monitoring, stronger legal protection, and better support for distressed workers. The MPs assured them that the concerns would be carefully examined during discussions on the Bill in Parliament.