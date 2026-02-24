MPJ Demand Rebuilding of 400-Year-Old Dargah Inside Vemulawada Temple

Karimnagar: The Movement for Peace and Justice (MPJ) has lodged a strong protest against the demolition of a 400-year-old Dargah located within the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple premises in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district. The organisation also opposed the temple board’s reported plan to construct the Dargah near the parking entry outside the temple premises.

Members of the association, led by MPJ Karimnagar district unit president Khan Sajid Fakhruzzama Khan, met superintendent of police Mahesh B. Gite and submitted a representation demanding immediate reconstruction of the Dargah inside the temple permises and legal action against those responsible for its demolition.

Addressing the media later, Sajid Khan described the removal of the Dargah as a heinous act that had deeply hurt the sentiments of both Hindus and Muslims. He said the Dargah and the temple had coexisted for centuries as a symbol of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ (composite culture) and communal harmony.

He further alleged that incidents involving religious structures being targeted had increased under the present Congress government, claiming that such occurrences were absent during the previous BRS administration. The MPJ demanded that the state government rebuild the Dargah at the exact location where it earlier stood to restore the historical sanctity of the site.

The organisation expressed disappointment over the role of Telangana State Waqf Board, stating that the demolition took place in the home district of its chairman, Azmatullah Hussaini, without timely intervention from his office.

In its representation to the Superintendent of Police, the MPJ alleged that unconstitutional forces were attempting to create communal divisions. It warned that failure to restore the status and dignity of the Dargah a registered Waqf property could adversely affect law and order and disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the region.

The MPJ members urged the district police to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the demolition and appealed to the administration to take preventive measures against elements seeking to polarise society, so that the spirit of unity for which Vemulawada is known is preserved.



