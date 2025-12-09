MP R Krishnaiah Urges PM for Probe into Rs 5 Lakh Crore Telangana Land Scam Under HILT Policy

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member and National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a probe into land scam under Telangana’s Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILT), introduced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, of being one of independent India’s largest land scams worth Rs 5 lakh crore.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Krishnaiah charged that the policy allows private entities to acquire valuable government land in Hyderabad at nominal rates instead of market value. These lands, spread over key industrial clusters including Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar, Uppal, Mallapur, Ramachandrapuram, and Hayathnagar, were originally allotted at concessional rates to promote industrial growth and employment.

However, under HILT, owners of industrial lands can convert them into commercial or residential zones by paying only 30 per cent of the office of Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) value, which is far lower than current market rates. Krishnaiah warned that this would cost Telangana’s public assets dearly and demanded a thorough investigation to prevent such corruption.

He pointed out that, ironically, government offices, hostels, schools, and colleges continue to operate in rented buildings due to lack of land, while valuable assets are handed to private parties on a platter. The policy’s provisions fast-tracking land approvals within 45 days and unclear timelines for industrial relocations further fuel concerns.

Krishnaiah alleged that this policy disproportionately benefits a few powerful politicians and real estate groups close to the ruling Congress party, turning Telangana into an 'ATM' for political cronies. He called for reinstatement of strict rules ensuring fair compensation to the state treasury, similar to earlier policies, and urged the Prime Minister to order an immediate inquiry into this massive land scam to protect Telangana’s public assets and serve justice.