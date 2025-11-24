MP Konda Urges CM to Order Probe Against KTR

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to order an investigation into alleged irregularities involving BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao during their 10 year rule in the state.

Speaking at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Vikarabad on Monday, Vishweshwar Reddy who launched a unity march accused the BRS leader of misusing public resources when he was in power. “KTR must be interrogated for looting government wealth,” he stated.

He also alleged that social media groups associated with Rama Rao were posting messages wishing for his death. “Such ill-minded curses have no effect on me. Those who wish harm upon others only invite misfortune for themselves,” Vishweshwar Reddy remarked.