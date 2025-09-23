MP For Timely Project Completion At DISHA Meet

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind urged officials to complete development works on time to ensure they benefit the public. On Tuesday, he chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Integrated District Offices Complex conference hall. Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana, collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, and other officials attended.

The MP directed officials to provide detailed statistics on various schemes being implemented in the district with Central government funds. He also instructed that permanent boards with full details be installed for works taken up under MPLADS funds. He emphasised that Central funds must not be diverted and should be used strictly for the designated projects.

Expressing dissatisfaction over delays, Arvind pointed out that underground drainage and drinking water works under the AMRUT scheme had been pending for years. He stressed the need to expedite the Adavimamidipalli and Madhavanagar ROB works in Makloor mandal.

He further instructed that bridges, culverts, and approach roads under the panchayati raj, roads & buildings, and National Highways Authority departments be completed on a war footing.

The MP also announced that the long-pending dispute over forest land on the Nizamabad-Armur road had been resolved after being brought to the notice of the Central government, clearing the way for road expansion at two locations along the route.

Additional collectors Ankit and Kiran Kumar, DFO Vikas Meena, trainee collector Karolina Chingtian Mavi, municipal commissioner Dileep Kumar, DRDO Sayagoud, DISHA committee members Hanumanth Rao, Ashanna, Lingam, Vijaya, and officials from various departments also participated in the meeting.