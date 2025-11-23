MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Industrialists in Hyderabad, Seeks Investments

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his state offered vast potential across multiple sectors and could provide significant investment opportunities for industries. Yadav arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' event, where he interacted with industrialists from South Indian states.

Yadav also called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence. Revanth Reddy briefed him on the state’s development and welfare programmes, including initiatives like Young India Skills University, Sports University, and other flagship projects being implemented by the Telangana government.

Yadav praised Hyderabad for its growth and innovation, remarking that it was uncommon for a Chief Minister to travel to another state without political motives and personally invite industry leaders. His objective, he noted, is to strengthen inter-state relations and foster collaborative economic growth rather than shift existing investments from one state to another.

Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership had enabled major reforms that opened new avenues for industries and dispelled long-standing misconceptions about industrial policy. Highlighting recent developments, he said a Metro Rail coach manufacturing plant worth Rs 1,800 crore has been established in Madhya Pradesh by BEML Rail Hub, positioning the state to begin exporting rail coaches.

He said that a CM's role should extend beyond political events and focus on enhancing ties between states and cities. Discussions on trade, technology, and business expansion, he said, should drive such visits. Yadav assured industrialists that Madhya Pradesh offers a stable policy ecosystem and that both written and unwritten commitments would be honoured to promote a healthy industrial environment.

Yadav also visited Greenko's headquarters in Hyderabad and held meetings with senior management. He conducted one-on-one sessions with business leaders to explore investment prospects in IT, ITES, biotech, manufacturing, and MSMEs. A dedicated round-table discussion on the biotech sector examined emerging opportunities in research-led industries and innovation-focused enterprises in Madhya Pradesh.