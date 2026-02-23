MP Aruna Accuses Congress of Vendetta in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: BJP vice president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna on Monday accused the Revanth Reddy government of adopting a “vindictive and repressive stance” against Kamareddy MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy, who defeated both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K. Chandrashekar Rao in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Speaking after meeting the MLA in Kamareddy, Aruna alleged that ministers attending official events in the constituency had ignored protocol by excluding Venkataramana Reddy.

She accused Congress leader and government adviser Shabbir Ali of masterminding attacks and levelling false land grab charges to defame the BJP legislator. “If they can’t prove these allegations despite the MLA’s challenge, why hesitate on a probe or debate? They must admit guilt and apologise,” she demanded.

Aruna dared Congress leaders to face off at the CM’s office or Kamareddy Chowrastha to substantiate their claims. She also questioned the government’s refusal to allow BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao and other leaders to visit Kamareddy, asking: “What message is the CM sending by stifling democracy? I reached here without the police noticing me.”

She recalled Revanth Reddy’s pre poll promises to develop Kamareddy despite his defeat, criticising past rulers’ arrogance in claiming decades long dominance — a trait she said was echoed by the current regime.

Aruna condemned the Banswada incident and the attack on the Kamareddy MLA, holding Revanth Reddy — who once equated Congress with Muslims — responsible for fostering communal hatred and intolerance. She warned the government against testing BJP’s patience through false accusations and assaults on its leaders.